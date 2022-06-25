AEOI seeking to develop Bushehr nuclear plant 2, 3 phases

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) on Friday paid a visit to Bushehr province to observe the construction of phases 2, and 3 of the Bushehr nuclear plant.

"It is very important for us to remove the obstacles in the path of advancing the construction project of 2, and 3 of the Bushehr nuclear plant, " Mohammad Eslami said during this visit.

Saying that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution puts great emphasis on advancing this project, Eslami said that AEOI has always sought to identify the problems and resolve them so as to advance the project in a better way.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the AEOI chief said that the construction process of this project has witnessed a 28-months delay which has been caused by some conditions.

At the same time, he expressed hope that this project will achieve its goals in practice in the near future with the financial support and measures that will be taken in this regard.

RHM/