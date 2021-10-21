10th Fadaeian-e Harim-e Velayat air drill kicks off  

Chief Commander of Iran’s Army Air Force Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi said that the air drill is carried out for the first time in a decentralized form with the participation of all bases of Army Air Force and with a focus on airbase of Shahid Babaei in Isfahan, Shahid Yasini in Bushehr, Shahid Abdolkarimi in Bandar Abbas, Vahdati in Dezful and Shahid Fakouri in Tabriz under the direct command of Army Air Force Headquarters.

In this military exercise, the Command will communicate directly with pilots in fighter jets to carry out their mission in the best form possible, so that targets of fighter jets will be determined from the Command post, he said, adding that shooting against air targets with high speed and in various altitudes, air-to-ground bombardment were practiced at the first stage of this drill using smart, indigenous and upgraded heavy and semi-heavy bombs as well as use of laser missiles, thermal television, radar and various rockets and bombs produced by Iranian youth experts.

The main phase and operational stage of 10th Air Force drill entitled Fadaeian-e Harim-e Velayat (Defenders of Velayat Sanctuary) started on Thu. with the participation of manned and unmanned aircrafts of Iran’s Army Air Force in the presence of Commander-in-Chief of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Deputy Commander of Armed Forces and a number of senior commanders and officials of Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters.

MA/5332820