Iran, Lebanon review bilateral ties, ongoing JCPOA talks

Iran Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani met and held talks with Abbas Al Halabi, Lebanese Minister of Education and Higher Education.

In this meeting, the two sides discussed the developments in the nuclear negotiations between Iran and the 4+1 group, as well as the process of negotiations between Tehran and Riyadh.

Iranian Ambassador and Lebanese Minister of Education also exchanged views on bilateral relations, especially in the field of education.

The Lebanese minister also emphasized the need to pursue cooperation between the Iranian embassy and the Lebanese education departments regarding the issue of Lebanese students who study in Iran.

