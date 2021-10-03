Iran playing constructive role in region as anchor of peace

Referring to his visit to France, Saeed Khatibzadeh in a Saturday tweet wrote, "In my address before Normandy World Peace Forum and in my meetings with French counterparts, press & think tanks, I emphasized Iran's commitment to dialogue & diplomacy as the only way forward."

"As anchor of peace & stability in our region, Iran will always play constructive role," he added.

FM Spokesman Khatibzadeh who had traveled to Paris to take part at the Normandy World Peace Forum had earlier in an interview with the French daily, Le Monde in response to a question on recent remarks of Iranian foreign minister in New York said that what the Iranian foreign minister said in New York is the same thing that ever since the new government took charge has been said and heard.

