Iran frozen assets in S Korea must be released immediately

The latest developments related to Iran's frozen assets in South Korea were discussed in a telephone conversation between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Chung Eui-yong.

In this telephone conversation, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stressed the need to further develop relations between Tehran and Seol, and he praised the friendly relations between the two countries in the past decades.

At the same time, the Iranian Foreign Minister criticized any negligence to resolve Iran's problems for releasing its frozen assets in South Korea, calling for immediate measures to do so.

Unfortunately, the Iranian people are very dissatisfied with Iran's frozen funds in South Korea, the suspension of trade between the two countries, and restrictions on the trade of humanitarian items, the Iranian top diplomat also said.

South Korean Foreign Minister also referred to the historical relations between the two countries, stressing the need to resolve the problems.

South Korea will continue to pursue Iran's access to its financial resources in the country, he added.

RHM/