  1. Politics
Sep 27, 2021, 12:15 PM

Leader attends Arabaeen mourning ceremony

Leader attends Arabaeen mourning ceremony

TEHRAN, Sep. 27 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended on Monday the Arbaeen mourning ceremony, which marks forty days after the anniversary of Imam Hussein’s (PBUH) martyrdom in the battle of Kabala.

The mourning ceremony of Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (PBUH) was held via videoconference with the presence of the Leader of the Revolution on Monday.

In previous years, groups of university students used to mourn and commemorate the Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (PBUH) with the Leader’s presence in the Hussainiyyah of Imam Khomeini. However, this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Arabeen ceremony was held at the University of Tehran with Leader’s taking part via videoconference.

ZZ/5314531

News Code 179120
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179120/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News