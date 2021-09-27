Leader attends Arabaeen mourning ceremony

The mourning ceremony of Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (PBUH) was held via videoconference with the presence of the Leader of the Revolution on Monday.

In previous years, groups of university students used to mourn and commemorate the Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (PBUH) with the Leader’s presence in the Hussainiyyah of Imam Khomeini. However, this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Arabeen ceremony was held at the University of Tehran with Leader’s taking part via videoconference.

