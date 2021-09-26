Leader condoles demise of Ayatollah Hassanzadeh Amoli

In a Sunday message, the Leader condoled the demise of Ayatullah Hassan Hassanzadeh Amoli to his honorable family and his pupils at Seminary.

Ayatollah Khamenei prayed to God to bestow divine forgiveness and blessings on him and elevate his ranks [in the Heavens] to the highest.

Ayatollah Hassanzadeh Amoli passed away on Saturday at the age of 93.

Ayatollah Hasanzadeh َAmoli was a philosopher in Islamic philosophy and mysticism. He was also skilled in jurisprudence, poetry, traditional medicine, mathematics, and astronomy.

He has published works in fields such as philosophy, jurisprudence, mysticism, astronomy, and other sciences.

