Leader condoles demise of teenager Iranian national hero

TEHRAN, Sep. 25 (MNA) – Ayatollah Khamenei expressed his condolences over the tragic demise of Ali Landi, an Iranian teenager getting a national hero after rescuing two women from fire, who passed away due to severe burns.

According to the official website of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the bereaved family of Ali Landi received a phone call from the office of the Leader, in which the condolences of Ayatollah Khamenei were conveyed and his sympathy was expressed with this bereaved family.

Ali Landi from the southwestern city of Izeh was laid to rest on Friday at the age of 15, unable to survive the third-degree burns he sustained on September 9, when he saved a woman and her daughter from their burning residence.

He had been moved to Telaghani Hospital in the city of Ahvaz with 90% burns. 

Due to his worsening condition, Ali was then moved to the Imam Musa Kazem Hospital in Isfahan where he spent two weeks in an intensive care unit but succumbed to his wounds.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said Ali's "story of self-sacrifice must be narrated through art and literature to inspire future generations".

Several other Iranian officials also offered condolences and hailed the teenager's bravery. He has been hailed a national hero.

