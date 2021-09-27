Funeral procession of Ayatollah Hassanzadeh Amoli held

Ayatollah Hassanzadeh Amoli passed away on Saturday at the age of 93.

He was a philosopher in Islamic philosophy and mysticism. He was also skilled in jurisprudence, poetry, traditional medicine, mathematics, and astronomy.

The Grand Ayatollah has published works in fields such as philosophy, jurisprudence, mysticism, astronomy, and other sciences.

In a Sunday message, the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei condoled the demise of Ayatollah Hassan Hassanzadeh Amoli to his honorable family and his pupils at Seminary.

Ayatollah Khamenei prayed to God to bestow divine forgiveness and blessings on him and elevate his ranks [in the Heavens] to the highest.

