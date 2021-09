In a tweet on Friday, Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, “Only Iran speaks for Iran. Our mandate is to engage in only RESULTS-oriented dialogue."

Emphasizing that talks for sake of talks are a non-starter, he said, "So is fallacy that #EconomicTerrorism works."



"High time for the party that unilaterally left JCPOA—to wake up to NEW reality," he added.

ZZ/FNA14000702000558