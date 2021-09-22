5 civilians killed in Saudi-led coalition attacks in Yemen

A Saudi artillery attack on a residential house in the Alfa area of the northern Yemeni city of Rahbah on the border with Saudi Arabia on Tuesday evening killed a man and a woman and seriously injured another woman, Al-Masirah reported.

Meanwhile, an artillery attack by Saudi border guards on the al-Raqo area in the border town of Manbeh killed another Yemeni citizen.

According to the report, a Saudi coalition artillery attack on the house of a Yemeni citizen in the al-Jabaliya area of the city of At-Tuhayta in Al-Hudaydah province also led to the injury of a Yemeni woman.

Saudi coalition snipers also killed a man and a woman and wounded another in the city of Salh in Taiz province.

On the other hand, the Saudi coalition airstrikes on Yemen continue as usual.

A Saudi-led coalition began waging a hugely indiscriminate war on Yemen in 2015. The war has been seeking to restore power to Yemen’s former officials, who have been loyal friends to Riyadh and trying to deploy the kingdom’s agendas in its southern neighbor.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have died and the entire country, which was already the Arab world’s poorest nation, has been pushed close to the brink of outright famine.

Yemen’s army and Popular Committees have, however, never laid down their arms in the face of the heavily Western-armed coalition.

They have staged numerous daring counterattacks against the kingdom, including its oil facilities and capital, and made surprise advances in the western province of Ma’rib to the sheer alarm of Riyadh and its supporters.

