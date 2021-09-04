Iran’s trade value predicted to grow €5bn by yearend

Speaking in an interview on Sat., Ehsan Ghamari said that country’s foreign trade is expected to hit €5 billion before termination of the current Iranian calendar year (to end March 20, 2022).

Turning to the increasing exports trend of the country despite sanctions and spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, he stipulated, “It is predicted that Iran’s value of foreign trade will hit €5 billion by the yearend both in terms of imports and exports.”

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi emphasized adoption of appropriate and practical strategies for promoting and booming non-oil exports at the Government Economic Coordination Headquarters, he said, adding that effective steps should be taken to return exports currency of exporters into the economy of country by adoption of practical policies and measures as well as offering incentive packages to spur development of non-oil exports.

Emphasizing the need for taking appropriate strategies for the removal of existing obstacles facing activity of exporters and facilitating their activity, he reiterated, “Suitable ways should be paved for strengthening export of non-oil goods with the removal of obstacles and difficulties facing activity of exporters.”

