Iran-Brazil trade relation increasing

"The ties between the two countries are expanding and according to the advantages of Iran and the needs of Brazil, exports to this country can be increased," said Farhad Taherian, Secretary-General of the Iran-Brazil Joint Chamber.

“Considering the importance of the Islamic Republic of Iran's trade relations with Latin America, one of the visions and goals of the board is to form specialized commissions of the Iran-Brazil Chamber and establish a representative office in Brazil for maximum presence and participation of businessmen and to facilitate trade between the two countries and increase exports of goods and products to Brazil,” Farhad Taherian added.

"The exchange of economic delegations between the two countries is one of the goals and tasks of the Iran-Brazil Joint Chamber of Commerce," Farhad Taherian also said.

Brazil's main exports to Iran are basic goods, including livestock inputs, soybean meal, corn and barley, Taherian noted.

