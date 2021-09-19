Leader appoints "Vahedi" as new army air force commander

In a decree on Sunday afternoon, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi as the new commander of the Iranian Army Air Force in a decree on Sunday afternoon.

In his decree, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution described Vahedi as a competent and devoted commander, who was proposed to him by the commander-in-chief of the Iranian army.

In his decree, the commander-in-chief of all armed forces Ayatollah Khamenei called on the new commander to intensify efforts to upgrade combat capabilities and preparedness of the air force in responding smartly to any level and type of air threat and enhancement and growth of human resources in the air force with an approach to build a capable air force in effective and synergistic cooperation with the entire bodey of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran and relavant military and national units.

