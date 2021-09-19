Leader appoints Brig. Gen. Nasirzadeh as Dep. Chief of Staff

In a decree on Sunday, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh to the position of Deputy Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces.

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh was Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) since August 2018. He previously served as Chief of Staff of the Iranian Air Force.

He has replaced Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani who serves now as the Iranian Defense Minister in the 13th administration.

