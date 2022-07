President Ebrahim Raeisi will participate in the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York. Ebrahim Raeisi's name has been registered as a speaker on the second day of the upcoming General Assembly meeting.

He delivered his speech via video conferencing at last year's meeting while Foreign Minister Hossein-Amir-Abdollahian headed the Iranian delegation in New York.

The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly will begin on September 20 in New York.

KI