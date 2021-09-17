Iran removed investment barriers: Pres. Raeisi

In a meeting with Iranians residing in Tajikistan on Thursday evening, President Raeisi described Iranians residing in other countries as an opportunity and a valuable capacity for the progress of Iran.

He emphasized that security of investment is guaranteed in the current administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding that suitable ground is provided for Iranians in the field of easing and accelerating issuance of investment-related licenses.

Raeisi said that activation and boost of export of goods and services from Iran to the neighboring countries is among the main priorities of the 13th Government, noting that export of goods and services from Iran to other countries, especially to its neighbors, is an important factor in promoting the level of Iran's foreign trade ties.

Invited by Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, President Raeisi arrived in Dushanbe on Thursday to take part in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

The Iranian president will also hold meetings with leaders and heads of delegations on the sidelines of the summit.

Ministers of foreign affairs, energy, labor, cultural heritage, and justice accompanied President Raeisi during the visit.

