Sep 8, 2021, 11:00 PM

Drama Intl Short Film Fest to host 'Daily Massacre in Tehran'

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – Iranian short film 'Daily Massacre in Tehran' directed by Hessam Hamidi will take part in the Drama International Film Festival in Greece.

Written and produced by Hossein Tehrani, 'Daily Massacre in Tehran' has made it to the competition section of the Drama International Film Festival in Greece.

The Drama Festival is one of the most important international short film festivals in Greece and it is held every year in the city of Drama.

The forty-fourth edition of this international festival will be held from September 12 to 18, 2021 in the city of Drama, Greece.

In order to ensure public health, the Drama International Short Film Festival will be held again this year, simultaneously in physical spaces and online.

