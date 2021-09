In the first match of the third round of competitions, Team Melli defeated Syria 1-0 thanks to a goal by Alireza Jahanbakhsh 11 minutes into the second half.

The match was held while Iran's head coach Dragan Skocic and his assistant Vahid Hashemian were not allowed to sit on the bench due to testing positive for the COVID-19 days earlier to the match.

In another match of Group A, Iraq held South Korea 0-0 in Seoul.

Team Melli will next take on Iraq on September 7 in Qatar.

MAH/