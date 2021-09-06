US journalist claims Iran denied IAEA chief a visit to Tehran

"I hear it was a No from Iran to @iaeaorg @rafaelmgrossi to visit for talks and to give IAEA inspectors access to re-set the nuclear monitoring machinery. Which promises a big new clash between IAEA & Iran, with consequences for the JCPOA," Wall Street Journalist Laurence Norman has claimed on his Twitter account.

It was reported a few days ago by Bloomberg that IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi is seeking a meeting with Iran’s new nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami, prior to the IAEA’s general conference on Sept. 21 in Vienna.

Sources told Bloomberg that Grossi wants to gauge Tehran’s willingness to restore expanded access for the agency’s monitors and cooperate with international investigators.

Iran has suspended the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, which gives access to its nuclear sites by the IAEA inspectors, under Article 26 of JCPOA but continues to cooperate with the IAEA in the field of its safeguards.

Tehran has already held six rounds of talks with JCPOA participants known as the P4+1 with the aim of salvaging the JCPOA in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

During the talks, the Western powers were only killing time and were not ready to oblige the US to return the nuclear deal and lift the illegal sanctions the previous Trump administration had imposed on Tehran in blatant violation of the deal.

Meanwhile, when the Vienna negotiations were going on, Iran would warn that it would leave the Vienna talks if they take too long and if its legitimate demands as per the JCPOA are not met. Anyway, the other parties, especially the Europeans were killing time while the new US administration is still sticking to the Trump-era sanctions.

The current US administration has not yet fulfilled the promises Joe Biden made during his presidential elections campaigns to undo Trump's actions and return to the deal. In the meantime, Tehran has also stressed that the Biden administration's return to the agreement without lifting the sanctions is no of value.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei said just at the start of the new administration of President Raeisi in Iran that the Western countries are not trustworthy.

