Iran has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: Alvi

Arif Alvi President of Pakistan made the remarks on Monday in a speech at a joint meeting of lawmakers at National and Senate Assembly held on the occasion of start of fourth parliamentary year in Islamabad, he praised Islamic Republic of Iran as a friend country of Pakistan at all times.

In addition to explaining the achievements of current government of Pakistan over the past three years and clarifying both domestic and foreign policies, president of Pakistan emphasized the need for participation of countries in the region and also neighbors to help Afghanistan to get rid of difficulties.

On behalf of government and people of Pakistan, he seized this opportunity to thank Iran for its clear-cut support for Pakistan and regional positions of this country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Alvi pointed to the recent developments in Afghanistan and negative consequences of continuing unrest in this neighboring country on Pakistan and said that Pakistan will continue its effort to help Afghan people wholeheartedly.

