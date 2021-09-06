Iran pursues balanced, active, dynamic, smart foreign policy

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian hosted a meeting with the foreign ambassadors and the heads of the foreign missions in the country in Tehran in the Foreign Ministry's Institute for Political and International Studies on Monday during which he detailed the foreign policy of the new Iranian administration under President Ebrahim Raeisi.

At the beginning of his speech, he referred to the foreign policy of the 13th Iranian administration after the Revolution saying that the new administration pursues a balanced, active, dynamic and smart foreign policy.

Amir-Abdollahian said that the Iranian foreign policy sees all neighboring countries with no exception as a priority.

He further said that relations with Asian countries are another priority for Iran, saying "The emergence of emerging economic powers has created new opportunities for Asia and the world."

He also considered fighting the Covid-19 pandemic a priority for President Raeisi's administration, noting that the Iranian ambassadors are tasked with facilitating vaccine supplies to the country.

With respect to negotiations under the new administration, the new Iranian foreign minister said that negotiations must not be prolonged and must yield results for the participating parties.

"The Americans dealt a heavy blow to the JCPOA, and they are the main violators of the nuclear deal," according to Amir-Abdollahian.

"We do not consider negotiations that are fruitless and a waste of time useful for the Iranian nation," he further noted.

With regard to Afghanistan developments, the diplomat called for an inclusive Afghan government with the participation of all Afghan ethnic groups.

We consider intra-regional talks as a serious way out of the current situation in the region, he further said about the West Asian region.

He also blamed foreign intervention for insecurity and instability in the region, stressing that Iran supports any format that encourages intra-regional dialogue in the interest of peace, stability in the region.

Elsewhere, he touched upon relations with Europe, saying that Europe does not consist of only three major countries that are JCPOA participants.

He called on the E3 to abandon following in the footsteps of the US in terms of being indifferent to the US violations of the JCPOA, blaming the E3 indifference for continued US violations of the deal.

Amir-Abdollahian also pointed to the Palestinian issue, saying "We still do not recognize the Zionist regime and consider it illegitimate."

He went on to blame the Zionist regime for the instability in the region.

The Iranian diplomat concluded that "Raeisi administration attaches special importance to foreign relations and the field of foreign policy and diplomacy, and welcomes any initiative that helps to develop the cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran with every country in the world."

