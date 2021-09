Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 5

Ebtekar:

Honorable end for Iran’s 2021 Paralympians

Raeisi: Holding Arbaeen ceremony depending on Iraq’s nod

Etemad:

Sensitive days for nuclear diplomacy

Ettela’at:

120 intl. bodies call for imposing arms embargo on Zionist regime

Leader condoles demise of Ayatollah Hakim

Raeisi names process of vaccination promising

Iranian delegation shines in Tokyo Paralympics

Javan:

Tehran seeking tangible results from Vienna talks

Jomhuri Eslami:

450 Taliban forces killed by resistance forces in Panjshir

Biden urges for inspection on 9-11 attacks

Khorasan:

Leaving Tokyo with best result in history: Iran’s Paralympics delegation

Kayhan:

Conflicting reports on clash between Taliban forces over spoils

Leader thanks Iran’s Paralympic delegation

Iran’s fuel for Lebanon reaches destination: Demonstrating Iran’s authority by humiliating America in the Mediterranean

