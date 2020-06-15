Hashd al-Sha’abi launches anti-ISIL operation in eastern Saladin

Iraqi sources announced that Hashd al-Sha’abi forces launched an operation against ISIL in eastern Saladin Governorate on Monday, almaalomah reported.

Hashd al-Sha’abi 21th Brigade reportedly launched a counter-terrorism operation in the al-Aith area in eastern Saladin Governorate.

The Iraqi forces also launched an anti-ISIL operation in southern Samarra on Sunday to eliminate the remnant of the terrorists. A number of ISIL elements were captured during the operation in the Yathrib district. The detainees were involved in a number of terrorist operations against Iraqi soldiers and civilians.

