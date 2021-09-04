Syria air defense downs 21 missiles fired by Israeli regime

"At about 01:30 on September 3, four Israeli F-15 tactical fighter jets fired 24 guided missiles at targets on Syrian territory from Lebanon’s airspace," Vadim Kulit said, Tass reported.

"Russian-made Buk-M2E and Pantsyr-S systems on duty in the Syrian air defense units downed 21 missiles."

The official Syrian sources reported on Friday morning that the country's air defense forces have managed to counter hostile targets near Damascus.

According to some reports, the Zionist regime has committed the attack.

In line with its policy of supporting terrorist groups in Syria, the Zionist regime, periodically attacks areas inside Syrian territory.

The Syrian government has repeatedly stated that the Zionist regime and its regional and western allies support ISIL terrorist groups fighting the Syrian government.

The Syrian army has also repeatedly discovered Israeli-made weapons and ammunition from terrorist groups in Syria.

