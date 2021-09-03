Syrian Air Force counters hostile moves near Damascus

On early Friday, Syrian media reported that the country's air defense forces have managed to counter hostile targets near Damascus.

According to some reports, the Zionist regime has committed the attack.

In line with its policy of supporting terrorist groups in Syria, the Zionist regime, periodically attacks areas inside Syrian territory.

The Syrian government has repeatedly stated that the Zionist regime and its regional and western allies support ISIL terrorist groups fighting the Syrian government.

The Syrian army has also repeatedly discovered Israeli-made weapons and ammunition from terrorist groups in Syria.

RHM/FNA14000612000018