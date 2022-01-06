Zionists attack Quneitra province of Syria with tanks shells

The Zionist forces had also attacked the forests of Al-Hurriyah village in the Syrian province of Quneitra with tank shells.

At the same time, Israeli helicopters and drones were flying over the area, the source added.

Al-Mayadin also confirmed the news and reported that a fire broke out in Hurriyah village following the Israeli aggression.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also said a fire broke out in the forest near the village and that there had been Israeli helicopters present, but did not mention casualties.

The Syrian government has repeatedly stated that the Zionist regime and its regional and Western allies support the takfiri terrorist groups fighting against the Syrian government.

In this regard, the Syrian army has repeatedly confiscated shipments of weapons and ammunition belonging to the Zionist regime from terrorist groups based in Syria.

RHM/FNA