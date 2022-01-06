  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jan 6, 2022, 11:16 AM

Zionists attack Quneitra province of Syria with tanks shells

Zionists attack Quneitra province of Syria with tanks shells

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – The Syrian sources reported late Wednesday that the Israeli army targeted areas in the Quneitra province, southern Syria with tank shells.

The Zionist forces had also attacked the forests of Al-Hurriyah village in the Syrian province of Quneitra with tank shells.

At the same time, Israeli helicopters and drones were flying over the area, the source added.

Al-Mayadin also confirmed the news and reported that a fire broke out in Hurriyah village following the Israeli aggression.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also said a fire broke out in the forest near the village and that there had been Israeli helicopters present, but did not mention casualties.

The Syrian government has repeatedly stated that the Zionist regime and its regional and Western allies support the takfiri terrorist groups fighting against the Syrian government.

In this regard, the Syrian army has repeatedly confiscated shipments of weapons and ammunition belonging to the Zionist regime from terrorist groups based in Syria.

RHM/FNA

News Code 182600
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182600/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News