Sep 1, 2021, 4:37 PM

New US military logistics convoy enters Syria

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Media sources reported that a logistics convoy of US troops entered Syria from Iraq.

A convoy of US vehicles laden with logistic equipment and materials have entered the Syrian territory to support the US forces in their illegitimate military bases, SANA reported.

Local sources from al-Yarubiya countryside told SANA reporter that “30 trucks, refrigerated tankers and tankers carrying SUV cars for the US have entered the Syrian territory coming from northern Iraq and headed for the US base in the al-Shadadi area, Hasaka southern countryside.”

Recently, the United States sent two military convoys, including 60 trucks of logistics equipment, from Iraq into Syria to support their bases in the al-Jazeera region.

