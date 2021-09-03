Bagheri hails Firouzabadi for services to Iran Armed Forces

Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri published on Sunday a message of condolence on the Friday demise of Major General Hassan Firouzabadi, a top military adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

In his message, Gen. Bagheri said that the demise of General Firouzabadi caused a lot of pain and grievances.

Bagheri hailed Major General Firoozabadi's services in creating coordination, synergy, and integration between the country's Armed Forces to protect national security.

In the end, Gen. Bagheri offered his condolences to the Leader, Firoozabadi's revered family, and members of the Iran Armed Forces on the loss of this prominent military figure.

Major General Hassan Firouzabadi, a top military adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution passed away on Friday in his 70s.

Firouzabadi was an Iranian ophthalmologist, military officer, and member of the Expediency Discernment Council.

He served as the Chief-of-Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces –the most senior military authority in Iran– from 1989 to 2016. After that, he was a senior military advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

