US has no choice but to quit sanctions addiction,respect Iran

"Unfortunately, current US officials are following in the defeated footsteps of the previous administration," said Saeed Khatibzadeh on Saturday in response to the US Treasury Department's action of including four Iranian citizens in the US sanctions list due to imaginary charges.

"Supporters and businessmen of sanctions in the United States have seen their sanctions toolbox empty due to Iran's maximum resistance, and this time, by resorting to Hollywood scenarios, they are trying to keep alive the sanctions atmosphere," he added. "Washington should know that it has no choice but to quit its addiction to sanctions and use appropriate words and respectful behaviour for Tehran."

The United States has sanctioned four Iranian intelligence operatives behind an alleged failed plot to kidnap a US journalist and human rights activist, the US Treasury Department claimed on Friday.

Those sanctioned include senior Iran-based intelligence official Alireza Shahvaroghi Farahani as well as Iranian intelligence operatives Mahmoud Khazein, Kiya Sadeghi and Omid Noori, Treasury claimed.

MNA/FNA14000613000149