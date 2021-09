"Received congratulatory calls from German, French & Austrian FMs", the Iranian Foreign Minister wrote in his Twitter account.

"Discussed our new balanced FP & calibrated ties w EU; vaccines; Afghanistan; our region; & JCPOA", Hossein Amir-Abdollahian noted.

"Reiterated ViennaTalks must secure our rights/interests", he said.

The top diplomat added, " US' irresponsible conduct & EU's passivity must end."

