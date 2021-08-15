We pursue constructive, smart diplomacy: Amir-Abollahian

Seyed Mohammad Reza Mirtaja al-Dini Deputy Chairman of Planning, Budget and Accounts Committee at the Iranian parliament said that President Ebrahim Raeisi's proposed foreign minister attended a meeting with the lawmakers at the parliament on Sunday afternoon during which Hossein Amir-Abollahian had said "Our priority will be extensive, active and dynamic engagement with the world apart from the Zionist regime and the United States using constructive and smart diplomacy."

According to Mirtaja al-Dini, comprehensive strengthening of relations with neighboring countries, balanced foreign policy with a special focus on Asia, targeted and resistance economic diplomacy, targeted and effective presence in regional bodies, hardworking management to neutralize sanctions, resistance to the hegemonic system, negotiations from a powerful position which secures interests and rights of the nation best, as well as the preservation and institutionalization of achievements in West Asia, especially the Axis of Resistance, were considered by Raeisi's pick as the next Iran top diplomat among the most important as top on his agenda.

According to the lawmaker, Amir-Abollahian had said that Iran will continue to negotiations with the West conditioned on three principles: The Establishment's redlines are not crossed; the talks do not take too long, they bring tangible results for the people and country.

