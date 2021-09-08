Zionist regime rulers feel their stepped up decline

Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi Commander-in-Chief of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran made the comments on an inspection visit to the western province of Lorestan at Shahid Almasian military ammunition depot in Khorramabad.

Maj. Gen. Mousavi pointed to the recently rising rhetoric by the Israeli regime against Iran, saying "the rulers of the Zionist regime have felt their accelerated decline and may want to commit suicide out of fear."

The commander-in-chief of the Iranian army emphasized, "They [the Zionists] have many vulnerabilities and have experienced many heavy defeats in the past."

