The Iranian blind weight thrower added the fifth gold medal to Iran's tally at F11 Weight Throw Tokyo Paraolympics on Monday.

He threw the weight 14.43 m to come first.

Nourmohammad Arkhi was another Iranian weight thrower was also present in this category but he came sixth after throwing his weight 12.87 m.

Iran is currently standing at 11th place on the table of the competitions with 10 medals (5 gold, 5 silver, and 1 bronze medal).

KI/5292503