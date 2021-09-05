Explosion in Pakistan's Quetta kills, injures 24: report

At least three people were killed and 20 injured on Sunday in a suicide attack near a Frontier Corps (FC) checkpost on Mastung Road in Quetta, Deputy Inspector General of Quetta police Azhar Akram confirmed to Pakistani English news website "Dawn."

The explosion came after a suicide bomber on a motorcycle packed with six kilograms of explosives rammed one of the vehicles in an FC convoy.

The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the attack.

The attack comes less than two weeks after three paramilitary law enforcement organizations (gendarmerie) were killed and as many injured when their vehicle hit a landmine in the province's Ziarat district.

Earlier that week, a Pakistan Army captain was also killed and two soldiers injured when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists in the Gichik area.

There has been an uptick in violence in the province, with several incidents of terrorism reported this year, targeting both civilians as well as security forces.

KI/PR