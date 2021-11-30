Iran, Russia doctors cooperate on treating Iranian patients

Bigdeli said that as many as 220 patients have been diagnosed with vascular anomalies in Iran, adding that the disease is congenital and, in some cases, symptoms appear in 2 weeks after birth. Patients’ age ranges from one month to 40 years old.

Bigdeli added that so far 6 patients have been sent to Russia to receive medical treatment there. Despite the fact that these 6 patients weren’t so hopeful, the results of their treatment showed 98% recovery.

Following the high cost of treatment of vascular abnormalities for the patients, the association decided to invite Russian specialists to Iran to transfer the knowledge to Iranian specialists so that patients could receive medical services locally at a much cheaper price, according to the head of the Iranian association.

A hemangioma is a bright red birthmark that shows up at birth or in the first or second week of life. It looks like a rubbery bump and is made up of extra blood vessels in the skin. A hemangioma can occur anywhere on the body, but most commonly appears on the face, scalp, chest or back, according to an article on the internet.

