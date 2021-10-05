Iranian flight carrying aid to Afghan people lands in Kabul

The aid plane donated by the Islamic Republic of Iran to the people of Afghanistan landed at Kabul airport on Tuesday and its cargo was handed over to the officials of the Taliban caretaker government.

The following is video footage of the plane landing at Kabul airport:

This aid, which is the fifth shipment from the Islamic Republic of Iran, was delivered to the officials of the interim Taliban government in the presence of the charge d'affaires of the Iranian embassy at Kabul airport.

According to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kabul, the shipment contained food and medical commodities, which was donated by the Iranian Red Crescent to the Afghan Red Crescent officials to be distributed among people in need in the neighboring country.

KI/Al-alam