Iran, Indonesia significant Muslim states in region, world

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Muhammad Syarifuddin, the head of the Supreme Court of Indonesia met and held talks with Gholamhossein Mohseni-Eje'i, the head of Iran's Judiciary on Wednesday in Tehran.

Indonesia and Iran have enjoyed good relations for more than 70 years, in recent years, however, these relations have been much wider and at the highest levels, said Mohseni-Eje'i in the meeting.

The bilateral exchanges of visits of the presidents and high-ranking officials of Iran and Indonesia have played an effective role in boosting relations between the two great Islamic countries, he noted.

Indonesia, as the most populous Muslim country in the world, and Iran, as a significant country in the West Asian region, can have wide relations with each other on various issues, Iran's Chief Justice said.

According to Eje'i, the two Muslim countries can represent the real image of Islam to the world and prevent distortions of this holy religion.

The Iranian Judiciary chairman also spoke about decades-long crimes committed by the Zionists against the Palestinian people, adding that the Muslim people of Palestine have been oppressed by the Zionists for about 70 years.

Criticizing that in recent years some Arab countries have sought to normalize their relations with the Zionist Isralei regime, he stressed that all Muslims have a duty to stand against the oppression of Muslims.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he emphasized the necessity of developing judicial diplomacy, saying that Iran and Indonesia, as two Islamic countries, can share their judicial experiences with each other.

