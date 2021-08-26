Leader to receive President, cabinet on Saturday

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi announced in his first meeting with the new cabinet ministers on Thursday morning that he and his Cabinet members will meet with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday.

Raeisi and members of the Cabinet also renewed allegiance to the high ideals of the Late Founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini at his mausoleum on Thursday after almost all of his proposed ministers were approved by the Parliament.

In the event that took place on Thursday morning with the Custodian of Imam Khomeini’s Mausoleum Hojatoleslam Val-Moslemin Seyyed Hassan Khomeini taking part, President Ebrahim Raeisi paid tribute to the Late Founder of the Islamic Revolution by placing a bouquet of flowers on his grave.

MNA/FNA14000604000237