Aug 22, 2021, 10:00 PM

Parliament to decide on Raeisi's cabinet Wed.: Spokesman

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – The spokesman of the presiding board of Iranian Parliament Seyyed Nezam Al-Din Mousavi said on Sunday that the lawmakers will give their votes of confidence to the nominated ministers by president Raeisi on Wednesday.

As the parliament continued to discuss the cabinet presented by President Ebrahim Raeisi on Sunday, the spokesman of the presiding board of Iranian Parliament Seyyed Nezam Al-Din Mousavi told the Iranian state TV this afternoon that discussing the nominated ministers at the parliament will continue in the coming days. 

He said that the nominated ministers will be decided on by the lawmakers in a session on Wednesday.  

During today's session which began in the morning and continued until late in the afternoon, the nominated ministers presented their programs for their future ministries and lawmakers took turns to react to their speeches.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who is nominated by President Raeisi to the post of the foreign minister was one of the ministers that presented his programs. He delivered a speech during which he said that Iran welcomes negotiations that are sensible and not prolonged as well as the talks need to serve the interests of the nation.

