Iran becomes fifth country to acquire DNA identification kits

Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i made the remarks on Tuesday morning during a visit to the Tehran Forensic Medicine Center on the anniversary of the National Day of Doctor (Avessina birthday).

The Judiciary head touched upon the necessity of acquiring modern equipment with high accuracy in forensic medical centers due to the sensitivity of their work.

He further said that the young Iranian experts have produced genetic identification kits and homogenizers.

Mohseni-Eje'i added that Iran has now become the 5th country to acquire genetic identification kits and homogenizers technology after United States, Russia, China, and Germany.

KI/5288185