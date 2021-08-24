US forces brutally shooting towards people at Kabul Airport

Speaking in a speech on Tue., Zabihulla Mujahid Spokesman for Taliban reiterated that US forces are shooting people at Kabul Airport brutally.

“We continue efforts seriously and there is an 80% chance that there will be no conflict in Panjshir and this problem will probably be resolved soon. We assure those in Panjshir that their lives are safe and there is no danger to them. All military equipment in Panjshir must be handed to Taliban,” he added.

No one is being prosecuted anywhere in Afghanistan, he said, adding, “We have no previous list in this regard, because, we announced a general amnesty and forgot everything in the past. Army and police personnel will serve alongside Taliban forces.”

What it is observed at Kabul Airport is painful and Americans should not encourage Afghans to leave their country, he continued.

“We assure Afghan translators that we will protect them and urge them not to leave the country. Women government employees can resume their work when security is restored.”

With the coordination made in this regard, education and higher education were set to resume in Afghanistan, he said, adding that security obstacles throughout the city will be removed and hospitals and health centers have resumed their activities.

MA/5288492