Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 24

Asia:

Bahareh Badiei wins 2 bronze medals in Asian competitions

Ebtekar:

Khatibzadeh: Time not in favor of JCPOA

Iran, Afghanistan trade exchange increased after Taliban takeover

Leader: Mohammad Reza Hamiki was eminent Islamic scholar, philosopher

Etela'at:

Panjshir surrounded by Taliban

New upgrades to improve Bavar-373 to S400 level

Iran not seeking talks of attrition

Iran:

Raiesi hails 500-year-old friendly relations between Iran, Austria

Kayhan:

23mn Covid-19 vaccines administered in Iran: health ministry

Tehran welcoming formation of inclusive govt. in Afghanistan

Nasrullah warns Zionists not to take any malice action against Iranian oil companies