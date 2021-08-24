Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 24

Asia:
Bahareh Badiei wins 2 bronze medals in Asian competitions
Ebtekar:
Khatibzadeh: Time not in favor of JCPOA
Iran, Afghanistan trade exchange increased after Taliban takeover
Leader: Mohammad Reza Hamiki was eminent Islamic scholar, philosopher
Etela'at:
Panjshir surrounded by Taliban
Islamic scholar Mohammad Reza Hamiki passes away
New upgrades to improve Bavar-373 to S400 level
Iran not seeking talks of attrition
Iran:
Raiesi hails 500-year-old friendly relations between Iran, Austria
Kayhan:
23mn Covid-19 vaccines administered in Iran: health ministry
Raeisi: 500-year-old friendly relations of Iran, Austria valuable
Tehran welcoming formation of inclusive govt. in Afghanistan
Nasrullah warns Zionists not to take any malice action against Iranian oil companies
Your Comment