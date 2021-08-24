  1. Politics
Aug 24, 2021

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 24

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, August 24.

Asia:

Bahareh Badiei wins 2 bronze medals in Asian competitions

Ebtekar:

Khatibzadeh: Time not in favor of JCPOA

Iran, Afghanistan trade exchange increased after Taliban takeover

Leader: Mohammad Reza Hamiki was eminent Islamic scholar, philosopher

Etela'at:

Panjshir surrounded by Taliban

Islamic scholar Mohammad Reza Hamiki passes away

New upgrades to improve Bavar-373 to S400 level

Iran not seeking talks of attrition

Iran:

Raiesi hails 500-year-old friendly relations between Iran, Austria

Kayhan:

23mn Covid-19 vaccines administered in Iran: health ministry

Raeisi: 500-year-old friendly relations of Iran, Austria valuable

Tehran welcoming formation of inclusive govt. in Afghanistan

Nasrullah warns Zionists not to take any malice action against Iranian oil companies

Marzieh Rahmani
