Intl. Army Games to boost friendship, coop. among nations

Compared to other competitions, military competitions are the best and most exciting events in the world, the Consul General of the Russian Federation in Isfahan said.

Boris Burmistrov made remarks referring to the sixth edition of the International Army Games kicked off on Sunday in Iran.

Promoting friendship and international cooperation between countries are important goals of holding such competition, he added.

The Russian official hailed the Islamic Republic of Iran for hosting these competitions and all efforts it has made in this regard.

The sixth edition of the International Army Games started on Sunday in the city of Shahinshahr with the participation of four teams from Iran, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. These competitions will be held until September 2.

