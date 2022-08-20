Iran shines in Int’l Army Games held in Russia

Following Russia, Iran has ranked second in the disciple category of the International Army Games 2022 which was held in the military-patriotic park of Russia.

Also, the Iranian team became first in the car patrol and the endurance event of crossing the 12 km route with 56 obstacles.

The International Army Games 2022 is underway during August 15-21 in Russia.

As many as 300 teams from 37 countries have participated in a total of 36 competitions.

Earlier last year, Iran won fifth place in the 7th edition of the International Army Games which was held from August 22 to September 04, 2021, in Russia.

AMK/5567535