Communications networking, power factor in modern wars: MoD

Chief Executive of Electronic Industries Organization of the Ministry of Defense Brigadier General Shahrokh Shahram made the remarks on Sun. on the occasion of August 22, the Commemoration of National Day of Defense Industry and reiterated that communications networking is a power factor in modern-day wars.

Turning to the measures taken in the field of electronics, he said, “When Americans left Iran, many thought that Iranian army cannot continue its work but with the efforts made after the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 and also during Eight Years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), not only we could thwart threats waged against the country at borders, but also we turned threats into an opportunity for prosperity and self-sufficiency of the country.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Shahrokh Shahram referred to the significance of self-sufficiency in producing electronic parts, radar and communications equipment and added, “The experience gained during the Eight Years of the Sacred Defense showed us that we must be self-sufficient in the field of combat and military equipment, because, no country provides us with this equipment.”

Today, the Electronic Industries Organization of the Ministry of Defense can produce thousands of wireless equipment for the Armed Forces of the country, he emphasized.

Then, he pointed to the cooperation of his Organization with universities and knowledge-based firms and added, “Presently, we have established fair cooperation and collaboration with 600 academic centers and 900 knowledge-based companies in line with meeting demands of the Armed Forces in relevant field.”

MA/Al-ALAM