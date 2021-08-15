  1. Politics
Aug 15, 2021, 6:30 PM

No Taliban forces in Iranian rep. offices in Afghanistan

No Taliban forces in Iranian rep. offices in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – As reported, no Taliban forces have entered the Iranian representative offices in Afghanistan by the present time and the diplomats at the Iranian embassy in Kabul are in a stable and secure condition.

In the past few hours, a video was released on social media claiming that Taliban forces had entered the Iranian Consulate General in Mazar-i-Sharif and were talking to the staff of the Iranian embassy in the city.

As reported, the movie shows a local and trusted person, not a Taliban force, talking to one of the Iranian embassy staff.

All Iranian diplomats and staff of the Iranian embassy in Mazar-i-Sharif have recently been transferred to Kabul.

Despite the overcrowding in front of the Islamic Republic Embassy in Kabul, Iranian diplomats are still in good condition.

Latest reports show that the Taliban have entered Kabul.

HJ/IRN84437976

News Code 177376
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177376/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News