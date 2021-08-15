No Taliban forces in Iranian rep. offices in Afghanistan

In the past few hours, a video was released on social media claiming that Taliban forces had entered the Iranian Consulate General in Mazar-i-Sharif and were talking to the staff of the Iranian embassy in the city.

As reported, the movie shows a local and trusted person, not a Taliban force, talking to one of the Iranian embassy staff.

All Iranian diplomats and staff of the Iranian embassy in Mazar-i-Sharif have recently been transferred to Kabul.

Despite the overcrowding in front of the Islamic Republic Embassy in Kabul, Iranian diplomats are still in good condition.

Latest reports show that the Taliban have entered Kabul.

