Germany legend Gerd Muller dies aged 75

Germany and Bayern Munich legend Gerd Muller has passed away, aged 75, the Bundesliga club has confirmed.

Muller is one of European football’s greatest ever goalscorers, with 566 goals in all competitions over 15 years for Bayern.

He also hit 68 goals in just 62 caps for Die Mannschaft and was only recently surpassed by Miroslav Klose in 2014, who retired with 71 goals.

Among Muller's major honours at the international level were a World Cup (1972) and a European Championship (1974), where he scored the winning goal in the final against the Netherlands.

He also amassed many honours with Bayern, including three European Cups, four German league titles and four DFB Cups.

A statement on the website read, “Today the world of FC Bayern stands still. The German record champions and its entire fan base mourn Gerd Müller who died early Sunday morning at the age of 75.

“Gerd Müller made history with the German record champions and the German national team. He scored an unbelievable 566 goals in 607 competitive games for FC Bayern and set the unprecedented record of 365 goals in the Bundesliga, he also secured the top scorer seven times. For the DFB selection, he scored 68 times in 62 missions.”

ZZ/PR