Taliban seize last cities under Kabul control in Badakhshan

Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Saturday that “Keran” and “Manjan" districts, the last cities under the control of Afghan security forces in Badakhshan province, have also fallen to the group, Anadolu news agency reported.

According to him, the center of both cities, police headquarters, and all facilities have completely been seized by the Taliban group.

It should be noted that Afghan government officials have not yet commented on the Taliban's alleged takeover of the cities.

Afghan military, security and civilian forces repelled Taliban attacks in the border towns of Keran and Manjan in Badakhshan province last Thursday with the support of the Air Force of Afghanistan.

