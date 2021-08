The floods caused chaos in northern provinces as authorities announced that the fires, which had been raging for two weeks in southern coastal areas, had been brought under control, Athina984 reported.

Twenty-five people died in the floods in the province of Kastamonu and two more people died in Sinop, the Directorate of Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) announced.

The search for a missing person in Bartin County continues .

More than 1.700 people were evacuated from the affected areas, some with the help of helicopters and boats, AFAD said.

Coast Guard personnel were shot down by helicopters on the roofs of buildings to rescue people who had taken refuge there as water flooded the streets.

The floods caused damage to energy infrastructure, leaving about 330 villages without electricity. Five bridges collapsed and many others were damaged, closing roads, AFAD added.